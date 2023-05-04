Photo: Screenshot from DJ Holiday’s “No Stress” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Back in April, DJ Holiday blessed the masses with a new offering titled “No Stress,” which features Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis. As the title makes clear, the collaborators are living their lives to the absolute fullest.

“I don’t stress, I got a check, I’m so blessed, I gotta flex, ice on neck, I might invest, private jet, I got a text, I’m impressed, I got a check, I’m the best, that’s why I finesse, I don’t stress, I’ma get next, final test, I come correct, I don’t guess, earn my respect, more kush growin’, good weed blowin’, I been hard at work, now it’s really showin’…”

Today (May 4), REVOLT is excited to premiere the matching visual for the YS On The Track-produced effort. Footage of the trio in the midst of a podcast session are interspersed with shots of beautiful women, flashy jewelry, and the finest smoke.

DJ Holiday spoke to REVOLT about the creation of the hard-hitting single. “I wanted this record to be a motivational tool for anyone that wakes up every day to hustle for their family and loved ones,” he said. “‘I don’t stress, I get a check’ is a hustler’s anthem!”

2022 was more than productive for Wiz Khalifa, much in part thanks to projects like Stoner’s Night with Juicy J, Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk, and G Rage with his Taylor Gang collective. That year also saw the Pittsburgh star liberate his seventh solo LP, Multiverse, which — including its bonus upgrade — boasted 20 cuts and contributions from THEY., Sledren, ID Labs, Hitmaka, Fridayy, TM88, Don Cannon, and more. More recently, Wiz liberated a string of loose drops, all of which are expected to land on the forthcoming body of work Wizzlemania. Press play on DJ Holiday & Co.’s “No Stress” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Fans praise Missy Elliott for becoming first female rapper set to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023
View More
DJ Holiday, Wiz Khalifa, and O.T. Genesis link up for
WATCH

DJ Holiday, Wiz Khalifa, and O.T. Genesis link up for "No Stress" visual

00:03:12
Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Holiday
Music Videos
O.T. Genesis
Rap
Wiz Khalifa

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Fans praise Missy Elliott for becoming first female rapper set to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
Interviews

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

REVOLT caught up with Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson for Financial Literacy Month. She talked starting her Enigma Tattoo shop, joining “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” family life and so much more. Read up!

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023
View More