Back in April, DJ Holiday blessed the masses with a new offering titled “No Stress,” which features Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis. As the title makes clear, the collaborators are living their lives to the absolute fullest.
“I don’t stress, I got a check, I’m so blessed, I gotta flex, ice on neck, I might invest, private jet, I got a text, I’m impressed, I got a check, I’m the best, that’s why I finesse, I don’t stress, I’ma get next, final test, I come correct, I don’t guess, earn my respect, more kush growin’, good weed blowin’, I been hard at work, now it’s really showin’…”
Today (May 4), REVOLT is excited to premiere the matching visual for the YS On The Track-produced effort. Footage of the trio in the midst of a podcast session are interspersed with shots of beautiful women, flashy jewelry, and the finest smoke.
DJ Holiday spoke to REVOLT about the creation of the hard-hitting single. “I wanted this record to be a motivational tool for anyone that wakes up every day to hustle for their family and loved ones,” he said. “‘I don’t stress, I get a check’ is a hustler’s anthem!”
2022 was more than productive for Wiz Khalifa, much in part thanks to projects like Stoner’s Night with Juicy J, Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk, and G Rage with his Taylor Gang collective. That year also saw the Pittsburgh star liberate his seventh solo LP, Multiverse, which — including its bonus upgrade — boasted 20 cuts and contributions from THEY., Sledren, ID Labs, Hitmaka, Fridayy, TM88, Don Cannon, and more. More recently, Wiz liberated a string of loose drops, all of which are expected to land on the forthcoming body of work Wizzlemania. Press play on DJ Holiday & Co.’s “No Stress” video below.
