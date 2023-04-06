April is Financial Literacy Month, so during this time especially, REVOLT is providing the tools and resources needed to get on track to financial freedom — because generational wealth shouldn’t only be reserved for just one group of people.

Information about how to manage money is often lengthy and uses jargon many people don’t understand. However, there are several Black-led audio series that will not only keep it simple and honest, but they’ll also answer every question listeners have about making money, saving, investing, and enjoying their hard-earned coins.

So, in celebration of Financial Literacy Month, here are nine shows you should check out for your guide to better money management and building generational wealth — a few of which are featured on the REVOLT Podcast Network, the No. 1 place to listen to podcasts. Read up!

1. Assets Over Liabilities

Check out financial experts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of the uber-successful “Earn Your Leisure” in an element like you haven’t seen before with the “Assets Over Liabilities” podcast. The duo, who rose to fame pushing financial literacy in the Black community at a local level, get “exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of young entrepreneurs and celebrity guests to answer a critical question: ‘Are they working with assets… or liabilities?’”

Listeners may already be familiar with some of the featured entrepreneurs on the REVOLT Podcast Network series, which has included guests Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes of the viral franchise Slutty Vegan, social media star and comedian Druski, entertainment mogul Nick Cannon, and many more.

2. DEPOSIT$

As the great Christopher Wallace once said, “Mo money, mo problems.” On the REVOLT Podcast Network show “DEPOSIT$,” host Brook England sits down with celebrities and influencers alike to talk about their first big payday and the poignant financial lessons they learned as a result.

This series not only drops gems about financial literacy, it inspires anyone looking to accomplish a goal or lifelong dream with various conversations featuring hip hop icons like Dame Dash, who spoke about his Roc-A-Fella earnings and biggest investment to date. Rising rapper and social media star DDG also stopped by to reveal how his YouTube profits helped him score the record deal of his dreams.

3. The Clever Girls Know Podcast

“The Clever Girls Know Podcast” has something for everyone at just about any point in their lives. Hosted by Bola Sokunbi, founder and CEO of Clever Girl Finance, “TCGKP” delivers candid and “honest conversations with real women at different stages of their financial and life journeys,” the official website states. Episode topics include how to save $5,000 in just three months, setting “life and money boundaries” with friends and family, and dealing with inflation.

Sokunbi is a certified financial education instructor (CFEI), money expert, and the recipient of the 2021 Financial Education Instructor of the Year Award from the National Financial Educators Council, assuring the audience that they’re getting advice from one of the best in the business.

4. Journey To Launch

Jamila Souffrant is a certified financial education instructor (CFEI), money coach, blogger, and host of the investment podcast “Journey To Launch,” an audio series that provides resources to help resolve debt and assist in achieving financial freedom and independence.

The podcast boasts a wide range of topics. Installment 315 covered quitting corporate America, accomplishing goals despite fear, and betting on yourself. “Journey To Launch” even covers niche topics like in episode 309, which touched on “exploring the pros and cons of higher maintenance beauty services” that’ll sure help answer the question always asked: “Is it worth the price, though?”

5. Black Wealth Renaissance

Attaining and maintaining wealth shouldn’t be limited to just one particular group of people. On the REVOLT Podcast Network series “Black Wealth Renaissance,” hosts Jalen Clark and David Bellard, alongside an array of successful Black entrepreneurs and investors, share tools and resources they’ve found helpful in achieving generational wealth.

There are over 200 episodes to choose from with subjects including marriage and real estate, protecting yourself while navigating entrepreneurship, and much more.

6. Two Black Guys with Good Credit

Arlington and Shaun take a comedic new spin on your typical financial podcast with their series “Two Black Guys with Good Credit.” This show isn’t filled with gimmicks or buzzwords, just simple and need-to-know tips on episodes like “Things you need to know before you file your taxes” and “Thinking about withdrawing from your 401k or IRA to cover expenses?”

The native Canadians, who’ve lived in the U.S. for over two decades (Arlington in Los Angeles and Shaun in Brooklyn), are successful business owners and each week they sit down for “straight talk” about making, managing, and protecting your money.

7. The Thought Card

Calling all travelers. “The Thought Card” is a unique travel and personal finance podcast empowering listeners to earn money, pay off debt, and journey across the world, all while covering topics like flight information to desired locations, balancing traveling and working full time, and insight on destinations. There are also cool resources for discounts on things like Thrifty Traveler for cheap flights.

8. Brown Ambition

Every Wednesday, tune into the “Brown Ambition” podcast with personal finance expert and journalist Mandi Woodruff and award-winning financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche. They go over several ways to generate wealth by saving, investing, and making smart career choices.

Episodes like “What does a bookkeeper do?” give tips and tricks on how to write things off while doing your taxes, and “An Instagram lifestyle” discusses balancing paying off your credit card debt while still living your best life.

9. Black Tech Green Money

The “Black Tech Green Money” podcast is one of the premiere shows for aspiring moguls. The series showcases stories of successful Black entrepreneurs and technologists while providing wealth-building strategies from a Black perspective.

“Black Tech Green Money” is hosted by Will Lucas, an entrepreneur, content creator, and brand manager at AfroTech, the world’s largest Black tech digital platform and conference. Guests have included Radio Hall of Fame inductee and businesswoman Angela Yee, University of Michigan marketing professor Marcus Collins, and many more.