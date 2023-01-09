Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

/ 01.09.2023
This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. They discuss the special challenges and rewards of developing Black businesses. Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase.
