Photo: Cover art for DJ Holiday’s “No Stress” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Today (April 7), DJ Holiday unveils a new single titled “No Stress,” which features Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis. As the title makes clear, the infectious drop is all about staying above the nonsense and enjoying life.

“Feel like I’m smoking a field, all of the pills get popped, I’m bout to roll like a wheel, mo’ chicks comin’, more sex comin’, h**s mad at me, mo’ threats comin’, f**k I’ma stress for, I don’t need you, b**ch, f**k I’ma stress for, you ain’t even lit, Holiday told me to turn up, it’s no clip for the burner, these n**gas want me mad, run and just got me a bag, heard you doing bad, ’cause you stuck, playin’ with all the cash, yeah, I’m up…”

Via press release, Holiday explained how the collaboration came to fruition.

“O.T. has always been one of my favorites, and I always told him we was gon’ get one in every time he came to Atlanta,” he said. “So I sent him the beat, he destroyed the hook and I thought it was instant heat… Only thing missing was my Pittsburgh big dog, Wiz Khalifa!”

He also spoke about New Jersey talent YS On The Track, who provided the song’s booming production. “I listened to that beat for weeks, but didn’t know what to do with it! The flute on it had me mesmerized, just didn’t know who to give it to,” the HOT 107.9 host revealed.

“No Stress” follows a string of notable drops from the Atlanta-based DJ, including “Flexin” with Meek Mill, Future, T.I., and Stuey Rock, “Wassup Wid It” with 2 Chainz, and “2 Seater” with Quavo and 21 Savage. Hopefully, there’s plenty more to come from Holiday before 2023 comes to an end. In the meantime, enjoy “No Stress” below.

