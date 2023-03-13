Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

A new, 25-foot-tall monument honoring Harriet Tubman was unveiled late last week, CNN said yesterday (March 12). The grand sculpture has replaced a statue of Christopher Columbus after protests were held in 2020 demanding it be removed.

On Thursday (March 9), Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras J. Baraka presented the artwork, titled, “Shadow of a Face.” It is found at the center of the recently renamed Harriet Tubman Square. “In a time when so many cities are choosing to topple statues that limit the scope of their people’s story, we have chosen to erect a monument that spurs us into our future story of exemplary strength and solidity,” the mayor shared. Baraka added, “We have created a focal point in the heart of our city that expresses our participation in an ongoing living history of a people who have grappled through many conflicts to steadily lead our nation in its progress toward racial equality.”

Citizens and stars alike celebrated the memorable day. “We hope the monument brings Harriet Tubman’s resistance and integrity to people everywhere who really need to hear it. We want people to know, to feel, to understand what was at stake and how incredibly brave Harriet Tubman was,” actress Queen Latifah said of the abolitionist. Born into slavery in Maryland in March 1820s, once Tubman escaped, she devoted her life to helping others find freedom. From 1850 to 1860, she embarked on dangerous quests to help other enslaved people by using the Underground Railroad — which had stops in Newark.

“This commission has meant a lot to me as an artist, as an architect, as a woman and as a mother of Black girls,” said Nina Cooke John, the designer of the sculpture. Tubman’s three-times great-grandniece also discussed the importance of the trailblazer’s sacrifice. “Let’s forever remember Harriet Tubman, for her compassion, courage, bravery, service to others, her patriotism, and her commitment to faith, family, fortitude and freedom,” she declared. March 10 marked 110 years since her passing.

See more tributes below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

'Girls Trip 2' is officially on the way with its full original cast

By Regina Cho
  /  01.24.2023

Usher, Fat Joe, Queen Latifah and more join Mary J. Blige for her NYC birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2023

Queen Latifah returns home for groundbreaking affordable housing project

By Shanique Yates
  /  04.27.2022

11 life lessons we learned from female rap icons

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.15.2022

Studio Sessions | Smitty Beatz recalls legendary sessions with Fat Joe, Queen Latifah, Wale and more

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.03.2022
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Harriet Tubman
Queen Latifah
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

'Girls Trip 2' is officially on the way with its full original cast

By Regina Cho
  /  01.24.2023

Usher, Fat Joe, Queen Latifah and more join Mary J. Blige for her NYC birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2023

Queen Latifah returns home for groundbreaking affordable housing project

By Shanique Yates
  /  04.27.2022

11 life lessons we learned from female rap icons

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.15.2022

Studio Sessions | Smitty Beatz recalls legendary sessions with Fat Joe, Queen Latifah, Wale and more

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.03.2022
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More