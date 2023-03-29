Photo: Screenshot from Wiz Khalifa’s “Don’t Text Don’t Call” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg have joined forces to drop off the ultimate unbothered anthem. Today (March 29), the two veteran rappers returned with their latest collaboration, a brand new track titled “Don’t Text Don’t Call.” Shot by Braden Walker, the accompanying music video sees the duo jet off to paradise as Wiz raps about putting their phones on “Do not disturb” for the weekend: 

“Don’t text, don’t call, ’cause I don’t wanna see you tomorrow/ I don’t wanna see you tomorrow (See you tomorrow)/ You like to be the only one, don’t wanna be like my other b**ch (other b**ch)/ Don’t ever lie to you, I always keep it G and don’t do sucker s**t (Sucker s**t)/ You knocked me down, pick me up, pick me out, put me on the street (On the street)/ Next time we f**k, please don’t go”

In related news, the two rappers announced earlier this month that they are hitting the road for their “High School Reunion Tour.” To pump up the nostalgic feels even more, they will be joined by Too Short, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. The trek will kick off on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia and come to a close on Aug. 27 in Irvine, California.

Khalifa’s most recent body of work was February’s Star Power, a 23-track offering with appearances from Rocky Fontaine, Johnny Juliano, Lavish, Chevy Woods, and others. Prior to that, he was in a super collaborative mood all throughout 2022, as he dropped off two joint projects: Stoner’s Night with Juicy J and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk.

Be sure to check out Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg’s brand new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video down below. 

