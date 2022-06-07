Back in April, fans were able to indulge in Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk‘s collaboration album Full Court Press. The project was led by well-received singles like “Put You On,” “How The Story Goes,” and “Ain’t No Fun,” the last of which is a flip of a Snoop Dogg classic.

This week, Khalifa and Girl Talk return to present a brand new visual from the project titled “Ready For Love.” The groovy video was directed by Andy Koeger and filmed at The Globe in downtown Los Angeles. “Ready For Love” features Nile Rodgers’ guitar skills and Wiz Khalifa’s chill flow coming together as one:

Say you want that thing, tired of playing, no, it ain’t no game/ No, I ain’t the same, grind for mine, so I can’t complain/ Don’t know what they claim, I’m the one who get all the change, look at all they face

On the record, Girl Talk’s Gregg Gillis flips Chic’s “Soup For One.” The music expert took a moment to delve into how the song came together and why the sample was an important component to include: “It ​​was crucial because there’s nothing else like it on the album, but the sample and overall energy blends smoothly with the other songs. This was the only song on the project where we ended up having a sample clearance issue. We needed to get a replay done, which I wasn’t thrilled about because I love the quality of the recording in the original song. We decided to reach out to Nile Rodgers, and he actually agreed to do the replay, which I couldn’t believe! He absolutely nailed it.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Ready For Love” by Girl Talk ad Wiz Khalifa down below.