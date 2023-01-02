Over the weekend, Wiz Khalifa shared one of his New Year’s resolutions as he dropped off his latest track, “#NeverDrinkingAgain.” The 2022 send-off single details reasons why the Pittsburgh rapper plans to give up alcohol from now on. Over a mellow, guitar-led beat produced by Mike Vegas, Khalifa lays some honest bars down about how drinking tends to reduce his productivity and focus when it comes to making music:

“How did I slip up? When I said I wasn’t drinking again/ How did I slip up? When I said I wasn’t drinking again, it’s been a minute, still in it/ One more song then I’m finish, two more songs 20 minutes, three more songs handle business/ Lotta women, no liquor, I don’t really want my head spinning, I know where to start, know the beginning/ It be like two shots then I’m loaded, then them two shots turn to 40, then I wake up in the morning”

The “See You Again” rapper also encouraged fans to share the track and join him for the ride. “Just in time for New Years, ‘Never Drinking Again’ drops tomorrow. Enjoy your festivities drink responsibly and tag me when you use this sound in your video the day after #neverdrinkingagain,” he wrote on Instagram.

Last April, Khalifa teamed up with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA and Girl Talk for their collaborative Full Court Press album. The project was led by well-received singles like “Put You On,” “How The Story Goes” and “Ain’t No Fun,” the last of which is a flip of a Snoop Dogg classic. He then dropped another joint effort a few months later titled Stoner’s Night with Juicy J. Lastly, to top off his busy year of releases, Khalifa shared his Multiverse solo LP in July.

Be sure to press play on Wiz Khalifa’s brand new “#NeverDrinkingAgain” down below.