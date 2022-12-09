Last November, Masego and Devin Morrison teamed up to share “Yamz,” a soulful track that paid tribute to women and their figures. A year later, Fetty Wap strategically revealed his official cover of the song and titled it “Sweet Yamz,” which went on to take over social media by storm. Today (Dec. 9), the series of events continued thanks to Wiz Khalifa, who hopped on the remix and added his own flavor. On the new version, the Pittsburgh rapper delivers a fresh verse that follows the track’s theme:

“I hit it once, she let me do it again, I got enough fruit for you and your friends, come to my spot, now you know what it is (It is)/ And then I brought a pound on the jet, now I’m here, just took his girl and he said it ain’t fair/ But I’m a gangster, I really don’t care, know how to share, I’m a player/ And I’ma come runnin’, don’t worry

About “Sweet Yamz,” Fetty Wap shared via press release: “I really connected with the original song, ‘Yamz,’ from the first time I heard it earlier this year. It makes me think of one of my favorite cities, Miami. I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and I had to do a ZooMix!”

Back in October, Fetty Wap shared his The Butterfly Effect project, which was dedicated to his late daughter. Although the 17-track body of work was featureless, he did collaborate with a plethora of producers like Chopsquad DJ, Great John, FrankGotThePack, Brian “Peoples” Garcia, Shyboogs, and CezBeats. He has also provided assists on recent singles like “Born For Greatness” by Elliott Taylor featuring Mozzy, “Drill Zoo” by Ron Suno, “Leck” by KDDK and Imanbek, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Sweet Yamz (Remix)” by Fetty Wap and Wiz Khalifa down below.