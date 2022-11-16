Wiz Khalifa continues to deliver quality visuals from his latest album, Multiverse. Today (Nov. 16), he drops off a new clip for “Memory Lane,” a Hitmaka, Bankroll Got It, Jae Roc, Kenneth Wright, and Saxl Rose-produced offering that sees the Pittsburgh star reflecting on a past relationship:

“Been a couple years since you left, you see how time flew, you been on my mind every day, I’m on your mind too, make me think about all the s**t that I survived through, I be ridin’ ’round by myself, but that’s what pride do, got you thinking ’bout what you said and how it’s not true, there you go with the memories, the reason the ego’s the worst enemy, when the days turn to nights, I keep thinking ’bout you moving on, makes me wonder if you hear this song, would you right the way that we went wrong?”

Directed by Andrea Saavedra, the accompanying video for “Memory Lane” begins with a woman who is in a medical facility to have her memory erased. As it turns out, she’s trying to forget her relationship with Wiz, whom she met while at a bar with her friends. Said love affair began to thrive until it’s presumed that she caught him cheating, making the revelation and subsequent fight with the Taylor Gang head honcho pretty traumatic. The end gives the viewer the idea that the aforementioned procedure worked successfully.

Multiverse made landfall back in July with 17 songs and additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Months prior to that album’s arrival, Wiz and Girl Talk teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA for Full Court Press, complete with a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. 2022 also saw Wiz join forces with longtime collaborator Juicy J for Stoner’s Night. Press play on “Memory Lane” below.