Currently, Wiz Khalifa is said to be working on a new project with his Taylor Gang collective for fans to enjoy. Earlier this week, the group unveiled a new single titled “Creatures,” which saw the him, Fedd The God, and Stixx rapping about women, wealth, and more over drill-inspired production:

“I receive ’em, don’t redeem ’em, give her back to you after I meet her, she a demon, she got reasons, she gon’ suck and she don’t call it cheatin’, when I pull it out, she wanna eat me all up, tellin’ you that she a vegan, h**la loyal, that’s my teammate, when she f**k wit’ you, she commit treason, p**sy get wet like the deep end, get money, that’s my religion, slide wit’ my n**gas we dippin’, walk wit my n**gas, we spinnin’…”

“Creatures” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Stacking Memories. Keeping things fairly simple, the accompanying clip shows Wiz & Co. smoking and catching vibes in different locations. As with previous drops, viewers can also catch a cameo appearance from Sebastian Thomaz, Wiz’s son with Amber Rose.

2022 has been a prolific year for the “Black and Yellow” rapper, beginning with February’s Stoner’s Night, his joint LP alongside longtime collaborator Juicy J that contained 13 songs and assists from BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner. A couple of months later, he teamed up with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk for Full Court Press. That was followed by his seventh studio LP Multiverse in July, complete with production from ID Labs, Hitmaka, Scott Storch, Bankroll Got It, Sledgren, TM88, Don Cannon, IllaDaProducer, and more.

Press play on Wiz Khalifa, Fedd The God, and Stixx’s “Creatures” video below. Presumably, we’ll be hearing plenty more from the Taylor Gang camp sooner than later.