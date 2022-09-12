Back in July, Wiz Khalifa liberated his seventh studio LP Multiverse, which contained 17 songs and additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Yesterday (Sept. 11), the Pittsburgh star unveiled a new visual from the project for “High Maintenance,” a smooth offering that sees him harmonizing about the highs and lows of wealth and fame:

“Running out of patience, running out of favors, only got time for the good vibrations, very well dressed so I’m kinda high maintenance, don’t mind waiting, I like to work for it so the house look spacious, meetings with my accountants ’cause I gotta sign papers, learned an awful lot ’cause of the time that it take, learned an awful lot off the mistakes that I made, never took your advice if you ain’t playin’ the game, never got off my pivot, I just stayed in my lane…”

The accompanying clip for “High Maintenance” is reminiscent of Khalifa‘s classic “DayToday” series, bringing viewers into the rapper’s busy life in a behind the scenes-styled format. Throughout the roughly three-minute video, Khalifa works out at the gym, performs with his son Sebastian in front of a packed crowd, and enjoys his usual vices with his close-knit circle.

Months prior to the arrival of Multiverse, Wiz Khalifa teamed up with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the well-received album Full Court Press, a 10-song effort with a single featured appearance from Curren$y. In addition, 2022 saw the Taylor Gang head honcho joining forces with Juicy J for Stoner’s Night, complete with notable collaborations alongside BIG30 and Elle Varner. Given his musical output, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another project or two from Khalifa before the year ends. In the meantime, you can press play on Wiz Khalifa’s “High Maintenance” video below.