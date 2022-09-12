Photo: Video screenshot from Wiz Khalifa’s “High Maintenance”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.12.2022

Back in July, Wiz Khalifa liberated his seventh studio LP Multiverse, which contained 17 songs and additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Yesterday (Sept. 11), the Pittsburgh star unveiled a new visual from the project for “High Maintenance,” a smooth offering that sees him harmonizing about the highs and lows of wealth and fame:

“Running out of patience, running out of favors, only got time for the good vibrations, very well dressed so I’m kinda high maintenance, don’t mind waiting, I like to work for it so the house look spacious, meetings with my accountants ’cause I gotta sign papers, learned an awful lot ’cause of the time that it take, learned an awful lot off the mistakes that I made, never took your advice if you ain’t playin’ the game, never got off my pivot, I just stayed in my lane…”

The accompanying clip for “High Maintenance” is reminiscent of Khalifa‘s classic “DayToday” series, bringing viewers into the rapper’s busy life in a behind the scenes-styled format. Throughout the roughly three-minute video, Khalifa works out at the gym, performs with his son Sebastian in front of a packed crowd, and enjoys his usual vices with his close-knit circle.

Months prior to the arrival of Multiverse, Wiz Khalifa teamed up with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the well-received album Full Court Press, a 10-song effort with a single featured appearance from Curren$y. In addition, 2022 saw the Taylor Gang head honcho joining forces with Juicy J for Stoner’s Night, complete with notable collaborations alongside BIG30 and Elle Varner. Given his musical output, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another project or two from Khalifa before the year ends. In the meantime, you can press play on Wiz Khalifa’s “High Maintenance” video below.

