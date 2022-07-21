Wiz Khalifa is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming LP, Multiverse, which is officially making landfall on July 29. After dropping off “Bad Ass Bitches” earlier this month, the Pittsburgh legend makes his swift return to share his latest single, “Memory Lane.” On the song, Khalifa gets reflective over some production courtesy of Bankroll Got It and Hitmaka:

When the days turn to night, I keep thinking ’bout you moving on/ Makes me wonder if you hear this song, would you right the way that we went wrong?/ When the days turn to night, that’s when I begin to lose it/ Makes me wonder if you hear this song, would you right the way that we went wrong?/ Waited for you instead of running game on you, kept it 100 and I expected the same from you/

Back in April, fans were able to indulge in Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk’s collaborative album Full Court Press. The project was led by well-received singles like “Put You On,” “How The Story Goes,” and “Ain’t No Fun,” the last of which is a flip of a Snoop Dogg classic. He then released another joint project, this time Stoner’s Night with Juicy J.

Four years ago, Khailfa shared his sixth solo album, Rolling Papers 2. That project served as the official sequel to his 2011 major label debut and arrived with assists from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony across 25 songs. Since then, Khalifa has continued to keep his fans well-fed with projects like Big Pimpin, It’s Only Weed Bro, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, Taylor Nights, and Wiz Got Wings with longtime producers Sledgren and Cardo.

Be sure to press play on Wiz Khalifa’s latest single “Memory Lane” down below.