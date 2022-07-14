As Wiz Khalifa puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming LP Multiverse, he dropped off a preview for fans to enjoy earlier this week with his new single titled “Bad Ass Bitches.” Today (July 14), the Pittsburgh legend follows up with its official music video, a bull fighter-inspired clip that sees Khalifa enjoying his time up in the mountains. On the song, he spits his bars about the rockstar lifestyle:

Is this anybody’s bitch? Somebody let me know, are you for anybody, bitch?/ I heard from the bros you a busy-bodied bitch, shit, don’t nobody care if you got plenty bodies, bitch, you came in it solo/ Believe I’m leavin’ out with somethin’, keep on sayin’ he want problems but when he see me, don’t address it/

The stunning new visual is directed by Edgar Esteves and creative directed by Dave Muniz. Upon the video’s release, Esteves took a moment to share where the inspiration for the video came from and also highlighted the women that took part in it. “I wrote the concept for this visual while I was in Mexico City being surrounded by the culture inspired a bull fighter themed video where the women are the red flags and Wiz is being lured in by their beauty and strength,” he writes. “Wiz and I wanted to use an all black and brown cast and the women in this art piece really brought this one to life.”

Back in April, fans were able to indulge in Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk‘s collaborative album Full Court Press. The project was led by well-received singles like “Put You On,” “How The Story Goes,” and “Ain’t No Fun,” the last of which is a flip of a Snoop Dogg classic.

Be sure to tune into Wiz Khalifa’s brand new music video for “Bad Ass Bitches” down below.