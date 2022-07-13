After a brief hiatus from releasing music, DaniLeigh is officially back with her latest single “Dead To Me.” The Florida-born singer gets deep and honest in the freshly released track about everything she has been through within the last year, including her public relationship, breakup, and pregnancy. Directed by Edgar Esteves, the accompanying clip sees DaniLeigh spending some time in nature as she delivers her raw lyrics:

You know you dead to me, never kept your word with what you said to me/ You know you dead to me, I ain’t got no more time for toxic energy, oh, no/ Momma never liked your ass (On God) brother wanna fight your ass (So bad) daddy hate your trifllin’ ass/ My dog even wanna bite your ass ’cause you’re dead to me, yeah, yeah, yeah, you so dead to me, baby

Too many excuses for me, chuckin’ the deuces, baby/ You fuckin’ all these hoes (Hoes) thinkin’ I wouldn’t know/ You play me like a fool, lil’ baby, got a bitch thinkin’ I’m crazy, I might just let two go (I might just—)

Also within the visual, DaniLeigh provided some reflections about how she has been feeling about love and how she plans to approach her next chapter. “Maybe no one should fall in love,” she said. “I mean, falling takes away the ability to stand. With you, I couldn’t stand up for myself, stand to be alone, or stand to see who I had become. Next time, I want to be in love. I want to be free and be present and be who I am. There’s a side to every pain. This is my side.”

DaniLeigh’s last project was 2020’s Movie. That body of work was equipped with 16 records and included contributions from Queen Naija, PartyNextDoor, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Be sure to press play on DaniLeigh’s brand new music video for “Dead To Me” down below.