Back in February, longtime collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa joined forces for their new album Stoner’s Night, a 4/20-friendly effort that comes with 13 cuts and a few additional contributions from BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner. The project was led by the well-received singles “Pop That Trunk” and “Backseat. Today (May 5), to keep the party going the duo presents the official music video for “Why Do I Stay High,” which is a Video God-directed effort that sees Wiz and Juicy living through an excitement-filled day as they enjoy their high:

Roll another one, I be smoking like I’m Jamaican enough to go around but this one, I just gotta face it/ Me and Mary Jane be together like we’re related, might not wanna try to keep up with me, you should pace it/ Smoking Moon Rock in the back of my spaceship, mix it with the Sherbet and Birthday Cakе, you should taste it/ Like a candle, I stay lit got thе whole party faded/

It’s been a couple of years since Juicy J released his fifth solo LP The Hustle Continues, which contained 16 songs and a wealth of collaborations alongside Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Conway The Machine, Key Glock, Young Dolph, Logic, NLE Choppa, and more. Last year, the Three 6 Mafia legend then upgraded the release with The Hustle Still Continues, adding on nine songs and rearranging the original tracklist. Meanwhile, last December saw Wiz teaming up with Cardo Got Wings and Sledgren for Wiz Got Wings, a critically acclaimed affair that saw assists from Fedd The God, Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods.

Press play on Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa‘s brand new music video for “Why Do I Stay High” featuring Elle Varner from their Stoner’s Night project below.