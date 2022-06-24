Currently, Wiz Khalifa is said to be putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming LP Multiverse, which is led by the April Fool’s release “Iced Out Necklace.” In a recent interview with VIBE, Wiz explained the meaning behind the album’s title:

“The title comes from the unique world that I live in and experience. It’s one of my favorite projects to date and I’m so excited for the fans to come into my world and go crazy with it.”

Today (June 23), he keeps the momentum going with “Bad Ass Bitches,” a Bankroll Got It and Hitmaka-produced offering that’s dedicated to the ladies existing within Wiz Khalifa‘s rockstar life:

“Is this anybody’s bitch? Somebody let me know, are you for anybody, bitch? I heard from the bros you a busy-bodied bitch, shit, don’t nobody care if you got plenty bodies, bitch, you a … came in it solo, believe I’m leavin’ out with somethin’, keep on sayin’ he want problems but when he see me, don’t address it, take her back to my casa, know shе a freak, got her undressin’, drop thе top on the Lamb’, chop disappear soon as we press it…”

It’s been four years since Wiz liberated his sixth solo album Rolling Papers 2, the sequel to the 2011 major label debut Rolling Papers. Rolling Papers 2 came with 25 songs and assists from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Since then, Wiz has continued to keep his fans fed with projects like Big Pimpin, It’s Only Weed Bro, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, Taylor Nights, and Wiz Got Wings with longtime producers Sledgren and Cardo. This year alone saw Wiz contributing to two collaborative bodies of work — Stoner’s Night with Juicy J and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk. Press play on Wiz Khalifa’s “Bad Ass Bitches” below.