Guapdad 4000 has assembled a West Coast dream team for his latest single, “Pose.” Equipped with assists from Wiz Khalfa and Curren$y, “Pose” arrives with a feel-good new visual that shows off each rapper’s signature charm. On the new track, Wiz Khalifa kicks things off with his intro bars over some production courtesy of Drew Banga:

B, you been gettin’ money lately, them n***as givin’ hella bands, so pay me/ Throw that ass back, don’t be lookin’ at me crazy, girl, go hard so ain’t no time for bein’ lazy/ Tell that n***a make another payment, if I said it then I mean it but sometimes I don’t say shit/ They see the look on my face, I ain’t even tryin’ to fuck

I’m just tryna get my money straight, it’s all about who you know, what you make/ Puttin’ food on the plate/ Live to ho another day (another day), you gotta make a lotta state to state/ Can’t do boyfriends, nah, ’cause you hate to date, lookin’ for a n***a who ain’t lame in this bitch/

Guapdad 4000 has been blessing his fanbase with consistent new drops all year long. These tracks include recent offerings like “Black Iverson,” “Cheap,” “Fearless” and “Ruthless.”

In regards to what Khalifa has been up to, he released Full Court Press back in April, a collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk. The project was led by well-received singles like “Put You On,” “How The Story Goes,” and “Ain’t No Fun.” Curren$y returned last week with his new album Spring Clean 2, which was produced entirely by Fuse of 808 Mafia.

Be sure to press play on Guapdad 4000’s brand new “Pose” music video featurig Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa down below.