The weekly releases from Guapdad 4000 continue. Today (Feb. 18), the Oakland star returns with his latest offering titled “Ruthless,” with the title being a nod to his last release “Fearless.” The track features production courtesy of his frequent collaborator James Delgado, who has also been behind the boards for Guapdad 400 favorites like “Alpha” and “Red Flags.” On the newly released “Ruthless” track, their musical chemistry shines yet again:

Big ass arms on me, I ain’t tryna flex tho, wipe a n***a off like an expo/ Mark ass n***as can’t say it with your chest bro, awful lot of fraud, shout out desto/ Big ass arms on me, I ain’t tryna flex tho, I wipe a n***a off like an expo/ Mark ass n***as can’t say it with your chest bro, that’s an awful lot of fraud, shout out desto

All these dubbs in my pocket like lint, at this point I don’t know what the fuck did I spend/ 10 hunnit oak town, bringing back the vintage/ Japanese archive, not true religion, I feel like the thief on the cross/ Getting sentence it’ll be a miracle if yall get the fuckin vision

Within the last few months, Guapdad 4000 has been in a nostalgic mood, as he has dropped off singles like “Money” and also re-released “Scamboy,” both of which were from his vault of already released music. He also repped his city in the best way he knew how on “Oaklandish” alongside Rayven Justice and the Bay Area legend Too $hort. In terms of projects, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind brought forth deluxe version of their joint project 1176 last year in June, which boasts an additional feature from Rick Ross.

Be sure to press play on Guapdad 4000’s brand new track “Ruthless.”