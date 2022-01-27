Within the last few weeks, Guapdad 4000 has dropped off his “Money” single then and also followed up by releasing the official visual. The offering, while it may be new to a majority of his fans, was an old release from the vault that has been revamped with a new cover to match. The Oakland rapper has been in a nostalgic mood, as he also did this back in August for the re-release of his “Scamboy” staple.

He then made his swift return to drop off another track titled “Got Me Bent” right before 2021 came to a close. The track includes appearances from Jace and Nate Curry. To further keep his streak of consistency going he shared “I Need Bands,” and on the track, Guapdad rides some production courtesy of Linkup.

Today (Jan. 27), he treats fans again with a brand new collaboration. Titled “Fearless,” Guapdad 4000 tapped in with Valentino Khan for the empowering record. “You don’t understand, I felt such a sense of power when recording ‘Fearless,’” he says when speaking about the song. “I knew if the song’s energy ever blew up at a festival, I could control the crowd; I could power everything.”

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind brought forth deluxe version of their joint project 1176 earlier this year in June, which boasts an additional feature from Rick Ross. Last year, Guapdad repped his city in the best way he knew how on “Oaklandish” alongside Rayven Justice and the Bay Area legend Too $hort. He also dropped off his street racer “Alpha” music video and swiftly followed up with a hilarious video for its official remix featuring his fellow peer Bfb Da Packman.

Be sure to press play on Guapdad 4000’s brand new track titled “Fearless” featuring an assist from Valentino Khan down below.