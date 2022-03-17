The consistent releases from Guapdad 4000 are still going strong. Today (Feb. 18), the Oakland star returns with his latest offering titled “Cheap,” which follows the theme of his recent slew of adjective-titled songs like “Fearless” and “Ruthless.” The new dynamically shot “Cheap” video is spearheaded by Paul Middleton and it takes viewers through a day out in the town in true Guapdad fashion. On the track, he spits some bars over production courtesy of Remedy:

Since a n***a been broke, swiping till my band broke/ Gas station pump, typing in the zip code at the ATM tryna load the bit though/ Ion gangbang but I still crip though, never spend my last on a fit (fuck you thought?) Swipe a card and I cop what a rich n***a got/

Even when I was broke, I had rich n***a thoughts, finna download a pro (that’s a rich n***a’s loss!)/ Way before EDD, I was a young scam boy getting shit for free/ Playing rose in the store, K walk for me it ain’t sweet, miss me if your talk is cheap

Within the last few months, Guapdad 4000 has been in a nostalgic mood, as he has dropped off singles like “Money” and also re-released “Scamboy,” both of which were from his vault of already released music. He also repped his city in the best way he knew how on “Oaklandish” alongside Rayven Justice and the Bay Area legend Too $hort. In terms of projects, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind brought forth deluxe version of their joint project 1176 last year in June, which boasts an additional feature from Rick Ross. The meaningful project was the highlight of their year.

Be sure to press play on Guapdad 4000’s brand new music video for “Cheap” down below.