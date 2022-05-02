Guapdad 4000 has been blessing his fanbase with consistent new drops and is still going strong. A few weeks ago, the Oakland star returned with his new song “Black Iverson,” which he initially previewed on a segment of “COLORS.” It follows his recent slew of adjective-titled songs like “Cheap,” “Fearless” and “Ruthless.” In the newly revealed official music video for “Black Iverson,” Guapdad speaks to all the similarities he draws between himself and the basketball legend:

My ones white but I’m Black Iverson (Allen) when I started balling I was sliding shit (Ballin’)/ I was in the club ‘fore I was twenty-one (Yeah, yeah) now I’m with a savage and she twenty-one (Haha)/ I use to wrap two hundreds around twenty ones (Damn) now I’m in Atlanta shout out 21 (Man)/ Started in the back now I’m in the front In a durag and a beater like I’m Iverson (Uh, yeah)

You n***as play all day I made a lane, yall stole the sauce and I watched all y’all take (Damn)/ I hope it taste amazing, considered that y’all grace apologize ahead of time ‘fore metal fly in y’all face (Frrt, frrt)/

Within the last few months, Guapdad 4000 has been in a nostalgic mood, as he has dropped off singles like “Money” and also re-released “Scamboy,” both of which were from his vault of already released music. He also repped his city in the best way he knew how on “Oaklandish” alongside Rayven Justice and the Bay Area legend Too $hort. In terms of projects, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind brought forth deluxe version of their joint project 1176 last year in June, which boasts an additional feature from Rick Ross. The meaningful project was the highlight of their year.

Be sure to press play on Guapdad’s brand new music video for “Black Iverson” down below.