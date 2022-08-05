Wiz Khalifa is usually pretty chill, so many were shocked when a viral video showed him engaging in a heated discussion with a DJ recently. Last weekend, the “Black and Yellow” rapper was performing at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles when a verbal disagreement turned physical.

Today (Aug. 5), Wiz sat down with DJ Envy of Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” to discuss the night’s events and offer an apology. They were also joined by DJ Drama. After Wiz’s actions were called out by multiple DJs, Envy said he thought it’d be a good idea to have two DJs interview Wiz. Envy noted that while he and the “See You Again” rapper aren’t close friends, he’s never had a negative interaction with him.

“First of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior. I do realize that it was a bit much, and [I’m a] big enough man to be like, ‘Yo, that shouldn’t happen. That shouldn’t go down. It’s not how business gets handled. That’s not how you get your point across.’” He added that he sincerely apologizes to anyone who he offended.

As Wiz continued the interview, he explained that he was booked at Poppy to celebrate his album Multiverse, which was released on July 29. The entertainer said before things turned physical, he made attempts to let the DJ know things weren’t “really going how it should be going.” Wiz said, “As the set continued, it just got even more unprofessional. Songs were playing in the middle of my songs. I know the order of the songs.” He noted that the pre-planned music selection was playing out of order, which fueled his frustrations.

“I was definitely out of line for touching the young man’s hat,” he said as the discussion went on. Fans in the video’s comment section believed his apology was sincere. “I never seen Wiz act like that before, but he is a human after all. Can’t be happy 24/7, right? At least he apologized and realized he was wrong. Salute to Wiz, he’s a legend to me,” one person wrote. Another said, “I just appreciate Wiz doing this. Answering and owning up to what he did. Especially because he has a son. He’s going to be able to look back and say, ‘My dad made mistakes and he manned up. Let me do the same.’ This is honorable from all directions.”