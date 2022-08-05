Yesterday (Aug. 4), a Mercedes that sped through an intersection in Windsor Hills left at least six people dead, according to Los Angeles news station KTLA. Eight others were injured as the vehicle caused a multi-car crash at a gas station on Slauson and South La Brea avenues.

The fiery collision was caught on camera and shows the Mercedes racing past a red light. The car made no attempt to stop as it sped by, before hitting two other vehicles. Authorities say the tragic accident happened around 1:40 p.m. local time. California Highway Patrol confirmed that six people were pronounced dead at the scene, including a pregnant woman and an infant. A body was also found burning inside one of the cars. KTLA spoke with witnesses at the scene who ran for safety as debris and flames covered the area.

WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Footage in Los Angeles County shows a car accident that killed at least 5 people and injured 9 otherspic.twitter.com/2iHvrRXNFA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2022

Veronica Esquival told the station that she was pumping gas at the time of the collision. “All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” she said. Esquival continued giving her horrifying account: “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone.”

Alphonso Word also witnessed the accident, adding, “Like I say, it’s the kids. That’s what touched me more than anything, the children, the ones that didn’t get a chance. The mother that probably was happy that she’s having a baby.” Franco Pepi (a spokesperson for the CHP) said, “We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames.” The CHP revealed that a 40-year-old woman was driving the Mercedes. Sources say she survived the crash, but suffered major injuries. In an interview with the station, a woman claiming to be the driver’s friend says she was drinking and had been in a fight with her boyfriend before the crash.