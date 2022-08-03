Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are officially expecting!

The news comes nearly two years since the pair lost their son, Jack, in September 2020. Teigen says she is “feeling hopeful and amazing.”

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) We have another on the way,” said the 36-year-old in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of her growing baby bump. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In February, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host shared that she and her EGOT award-winning husband, John Legend, were attempting to conceive another baby.

“Here we go again,” she shared via an Instagram Story. I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

After suffering a pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption, Teigen shared a message on social media with the hopes of encouraging others who may be going through a similar experience.

“I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” she wrote in a caption. “And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. … These photos are only for the people who need them.”