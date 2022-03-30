Issa Rae is getting ahead of rumors that she is expecting a baby. After a video surfaced of her recent encounter with “Insecure” actress Yvonne Orji, the multihyphenate took to Twitter to shut down all hearsay.

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she wrote on Wednesday (March 30). “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

The speculation started days ago when Rae and Orji hung out at the Kennedy Center in D.C. for a four-day festival hosted by the producer’s production company, Hoorae. A clip of their joyous reunion went viral, inciting reactions from social media users. Though the Lovebirds actress was seemingly holding a champagne glass, a few individuals couldn’t help but think they noticed a baby bump poking out of her form-fitted jumpsuit. The truth is, however, she is in absolutely no rush to have children.

In her September cover story for Self, Rae, who married her longtime partner, Louis Diame, over the summer, said she has a lot she wants to accomplish before starting her own family. In addition to that, the “Insecure” creator simply enjoys her current phase of being selfish.

“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” she told the publication. “Women, Black women especially — unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do. Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up.”

She continued, “I want to do as much as I can while I still can. I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

Look below to see Issa Rae’s tweet and the viral video that started the pregnancy rumors.

I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch. LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 30, 2022