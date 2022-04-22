On Wednesday (April 20), the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that two Georgia men had been arrested and charged after allegedly kidnapping a woman who turned down their advances.

Atlanta-based Quentin Williams, 21, and Rodrequicge Allen, 19, of Covington, were accused of the felony crime.

On March 20, Monqua Johnson was at an Exxon gas station on Glenwood Road in Decatur, near metro Atlanta when Williams and Allen approached her.

Authorities say that “when she declined, the suspects allegedly abducted her and put her into the trunk of a car, releasing her later on Wesley Chapel Road.”

U.S. Marshals and the DeKalb Police Department Gangs Unit worked with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit to apprehend the men on Wednesday. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, both men were arrested at a home in the 4600 block of River Road in Ellenwood. Williams and Allen were taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the kidnapping, records show that Allen was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer.

Gas station surveillance footage helped authorities make an identification of the men. Williams was also wearing the same clothes from social media in the surveillance video.

Sources say their arrest warrant reads that the pair “forcefully removed the victim by pulling her hair and forcing her into the vehicle.”

The document continues, “The victim was only able to convince the males to let her leave the car after saying that her cousin was following the car.”

Authorities declined to release information on the victim’s age.

At this time, both men are being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

A report by the National Incident-Based Reporting System that the FBI released in December 2021 showed that over 27,000 incidents were related to kidnapping or abductions.