The murder suspect allegedly behind the shooting death of drug lord Alberto “Alpo” Martinez has been charged. As reported by the New York Daily News, Shakeem Parker was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after detectives “gathered information” leading them to believe he was the gunman.

Martinez, the inspiration behind Cam’ron’s Paid in Full character, was shot and killed on Halloween while in the driver seat of a Dodge Ram. As REVOLT previously reported, he was struck by bullets from a moving vehicle on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Harlem, and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In the wake of his death, Mekhi Phifer — who played a fictionalized version of Rich Porter, Martinez’s partner, on Paid in Full — reflected on his experience capturing the drug lords and their notorious drug empire in the movie.

“We had an obligation to do these brothers justice! I’m just happy we were able to have the honor of doing so…,” he said. “I grew up knowing the legend of these Kats and had to represent the humanity in the choices they made. Hopefully, lessons were learned and not glorified in any way. Hopefully, we were able to capture their motivation and mannerisms. RIP to both these brothers. Much love!”

Dame Dash also revealed that Martinez’s passing inspired the direction for the Paid in Full sequel. “Paid in Full is a reflection of everything I’ve learned, and I am really going to see it through now that there’s an ending,” Dash said. “So this is going to dramatically change…I was stuck on how to really approach it, and this is actually giving me more clarity.”

Parker is already being housed at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island with a slew of charges, including second-degree murder and counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He is set to appear in court next Monday (3/7).