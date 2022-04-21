As previously reported by REVOLT, authorities allege “We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole was shot and killed by his brother, Alexander Kraus, on March 25. Today (April 21), new details have come to light.

According to reports, Kraus shot Eversole while the rapper was sleeping.

Sources say Eversole had been sleeping in his home when his door was kicked in by Kraus. He allegedly proceeded to shoot Eversole in the face as he slept. After the shooting occurred, the rapper stumbled to a nearby gas station where he was found by authorities.

Once news spread of the incident, Georgia’s DeKalb County Police Department released a statement that read, “On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on April 3, 2022. Officers located the suspect, the victim’s brother, at the incident location (4592 Golf Vista Cir) where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in the DeKalb County Jail for Murder. The victim has been identified as Arthur Eversole and the suspect identified as Alexander Kraus.”

Initially, Kraus told authorities that he was at Eversole’s home to check on him.

According to Yahoo News, their mother had previously provided a video clip to Fox 5 Atlanta dismissing the idea that Kraus killed Eversole.

“They had no arguments. They had no feuds,” the mother said in the taping. “OK, no. And I know that. Yesterday I talked to the neighbor next door. I asked her and I say: ‘Did you hear any arguments? Did you hear any fights?’ She said ‘No.’ She didn’t hear nothing. Not that day. Not any other day,” she continued.

Eversole was best known for his 2002 hit “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx. The track was an instant classic that became a staple at sporting events around the world.