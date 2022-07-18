Currently, many are chiming in on an incident which occurred during a parade at Philadelphia’s Sesame Place theme park. As seen on a viral video, an employee dressed as Sesame Street’s Rosita character appeared to wave off two Black girls after high-fiving children just prior, setting off a scathing response from the girls’ mother on Instagram:

“We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us! Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW !!”

Not long after, Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland decided to share her take on the matter:

“Okay, so, had that been me? That whole parade would have been in flames. Like, are you serious? You’re not gonna speak to my child? And did you see that baby’s face at the end? The little one with the pink on? She deserves an explanation. Hello!”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Sesame Place has denied the accusation. According to an official statement, what was seen is nothing more than a “misunderstanding”:

“The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted. … We spoke to the family and extended out apologies and invited them back for a special meet-and-greet opportunity with our characters.”

You can view Kelly Rowland‘s full reaction below.