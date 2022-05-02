Destiny’s Child fans might have just had their reunion questions answered by group member Kelly Rowland.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rowland opened up about her recently released children’s book for working parents, “Always with You, Always with Me.” She also managed to skate her way around questions surrounding a potential reunion between her and former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé. Speculation that something was underway has run rampant for years, but Rowland says fans deserve a little bit more than just rumors and rushed planning.

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that…you would deserve a surprise,” said the “Cater 2 U”crooner. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens.”

After the Destiny’s Child social media accounts updated its header photos on both Facebook and Twitter last year, the annual talk of a reunion tour began with fans under the impression that the group might even be gearing up to release new music together.

Before that, it was the 2018 Beychella performance that had folks itching for the girls to get back together for a tour or a concert of some sorts.

Additionally, in 2013 Destiny’s Child sent social media (and apparently the power in NOLA) ablaze when the group reconnected for the Super Bowl Halftime show in New Orleans. Shortly after their act, the Superdome experienced a power outage that delayed the highly-anticipated game’s second half.

The group’s fifth and final studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, was released in November 2004 and featured fan favorites including “Lose My Breath,” “Soldier,” “Girl,” and a host of others.

While this might not be the answer that loyal fans might have hoped for, it might be reassuring to know that if a reunion ever is in the works they can plan on it being one to remember.