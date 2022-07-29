If there’s one thing that we all should know about Wiz Khalifa, he is always going to deliver some quality content. Coming up during (arguably) the best era of music, blog era, Taylor Gang’s front-man started to secure his legendary status early in his career. Additionally, having over 15 years and counting in the industry, Wiz is considered an OG amongst the younger generation of artists who has been influenced by him in some way. If you have not noticed yet, we are in the times where new music is being released every single week. Whether it’s a single, video or full project — there is so much music to keep up with every week, but Wiz makes sure he stands out at all times. Today (July 29), the “Can’t Stay Sober” rapper unleashes his seventh studio album Multiverse.

Sharing is caring but don’t feel bad for not wanting to share EVERYTHING — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 4, 2022

It has been four years since Wiz Khalifa released his last solo LP so this is a special time for the Taylors worldwide. In a recent sit-down with Consequence of Sound, the Pittsburgh artist gave some insight on taking his time with putting this LP together: “I feel like nowadays music is kind of put into a box and I wanted to break out of that box and have a real musical experience and diversify how people hear music these days,” Wiz explains. “Through technology and just the way music is really quick, people are throwing it all together and you really don’t get to experience the bits and pieces that make it what it is. So this kind of breaks it backs down and highlights different sides of musical inspiration.”

Wiz also recently kicked off his Vinyl Verse tour with Logic, 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God, Cdot Castro, Rubi Rose & Berner. This is primetime for Multiverse to drop so fans can get a live experience while he’s on tour. Check it out now!