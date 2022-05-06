Last month, Logic made a big return with not one, but two new singles for his fans to enjoy. The first was the 6ix-produced “Decades,” which sees him giving thanks to his higher power for his success. Next was “Tetris,” a more boastful number that’s full of the rewind-worthy lyricism. Today (May 6), he continues his momentum with his brand new offering, “Therapy Music.” Equipped with an assist from Russ, “Therapy Music” provides some reflective bars to help fans slip into an introspective mood:

My anxiety was takin’ over (Yeah) remove the devil and my faith gon’ feel it slide like it’s Amendola (Come on)/ I finally made it to the field of my dreams, and I let ghost play around in my head like I’m Ray Liotta (Damn)/ A Yankee owner, I got stripes in this game/ Hot headed but got ice my veins, arrivin’ by plane G4 to be exact, rewards and beats and raps

Three whores before forty-three, more are bein’ cracked (Facts) that was the life that I was leadin’ back before I went to therapy and we unpacked, I wasn’t really needin’ that

Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When? just last month, which came with four dope cuts for the fans to enjoy. If Not Now, When? follows last December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP Chomp. That project came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. The past couple of years have also seen Russ dropping off singles on a weekly basis, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and (most recently) “Handsomer” with Ktlyn.

Be sure to press play on “Therapy Music” by Logic and Russ.