Last year, Russ dropped off his latest body of work CHOMP 2, the sequel to last year’s CHOMP. The 14-track project also sees a wealth of features from Papoose, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Big K.R.I.T., Jay Electronica, Big Sean, and more. Leading up to that, he was already riding the wave of his successful single “Seduce” featuring rising star Capella Grey and also linked up with him to drop off an accompanying visual for the track.

Last month, he got straight back to his consistent weekly drops, with his latest few offerings being cuts like “Handsomer” and “Remember.” Today (Feb. 25), he keeps the consistency going with his brand new track titled “What Are Y’all.” On the song, Russ slides over a self-produced beat:

Used to think my take off time was a delayed departure, trust the journey, if you rush it you gon’ make it harder/ You can lose your place when you try to flip the pages farther, seven-hundred-thousand for an hour, that’s the latest offer/ I put the work in had to earn my credentials

I wrote the book on independence, I’m on my third presidential, it’s essential I shut up, it’s what ya’ll think right?/ But standing down never rеally sit right, big fight coming up, me versus myself/

Be sure to press play on “What Are Y’all” by Russ down below.