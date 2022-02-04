By Regina Cho
  /  02.04.2022

Before 2021 came to a close, Russ dropped off his latest body of work CHOMP 2, the sequel to last year’s CHOMP. The 14-track project also sees a wealth of features from Papoose, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Big K.R.I.T., Jay Electronica, Big Sean, and more. Leading up to that, he was already riding the wave of his successful single “Seduce” featuring rising star Capella Grey and also linked up with him to drop off an accompanying visual for the track.

Earlier this month, he got straight back to his consistent weekly drops with his latest one being “Remember.” Today (Feb. 4), he releases his next offering titled “Handsomer.” On the track, Russ bigs himself up:

I know I’m fine, but the money makes me handsomer, walk around smelling like a come-up in the answer for her/ Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though, you don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though/ I know I’m fine, but the money makes me handsomer

Walk around smelling like a come-up in the answer for her, problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though/ You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though, I know I’m fine/ Balenciaga slides so she sly she said it’s cause the vibe, mmmm, she lyin’

To say Russ has been consistent is an understatement. Russ has surely kept his fans fed with a steady stream of singles across multiple genres. This year alone, we’ve been able to enjoy the top quality loosies “When This Was All New,” “Can’t Let Go,” “ThinkTooMuch,” “When I’m With You,” “Italy,” “Fate,” “Misunderstood,” “Bankrupt,” “Small Talk,” “Status,” “3:15 (Can’t Breathe),” “Private” with Rexx Life Raj, “Money On Me,” “Lucky,” “Rather Be Myself,” “Satisfy,” “On The Way,” “Nothin’ I Won’t Do,” and “Cheers.”
Be sure to press play on “Hansomer” by Russ.
B
Tags in this article:
Tags
Russ
Singles

Trending
Bet On Black

Black Impact | 'Bet on Black'

With one competition left before the final round, the judges – now joined by DJ ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2022
Beyond The Streamer

TheCaramelGamer | 'Beyond the Streamer'

Barrie Forrester-Smith (aka TheCaramelGamer), a born and raised South African streamer now residing in the UK, ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Sem-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
News

Students across the country walk out of class over COVID-19 learning conditions in schools

The students are demanding remote learning for two weeks, PPE for teachers and more.
By Tamantha
  /  01.14.2022
View More