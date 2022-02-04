Before 2021 came to a close, Russ dropped off his latest body of work CHOMP 2, the sequel to last year’s CHOMP. The 14-track project also sees a wealth of features from Papoose, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Big K.R.I.T., Jay Electronica, Big Sean, and more. Leading up to that, he was already riding the wave of his successful single “Seduce” featuring rising star Capella Grey and also linked up with him to drop off an accompanying visual for the track.

Earlier this month, he got straight back to his consistent weekly drops with his latest one being “Remember.” Today (Feb. 4), he releases his next offering titled “Handsomer.” On the track, Russ bigs himself up:

I know I’m fine, but the money makes me handsomer, walk around smelling like a come-up in the answer for her/ Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though, you don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though/ I know I’m fine, but the money makes me handsomer

Walk around smelling like a come-up in the answer for her, problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though/ You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though, I know I’m fine/ Balenciaga slides so she sly she said it’s cause the vibe, mmmm, she lyin’

Be sure to press play on “Hansomer” by Russ.

