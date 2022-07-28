When the clock strikes midnight (July 29), fans will get to enjoy Wiz Khalifa‘s seventh studio LP Multiverse, which will consist of 17 dope cuts. Just before the album arrives, Wiz dropped off a new single from the forthcoming album titled “Big Daddy Wiz,” a Girl Talk-produced effort that’s full of boastful bars about the position that Wiz holds over his competitors:

“Lil’ nigga, you ain’t built like me, I don’t call her at all but she still like me, making a movie, they don’t film like me, they don’t start from the bottom, tried to build like me, you’ve gotta remember, he don’t feel like me, he don’t roll you one up and let you chill like me, wear Gucci loafers, I don’t feel Nikes, you shouldn’t fuck with him ‘less them hundreds peel like these, like these, like these, rims movin’ like skates, say they feel like skis, like these, like these, take you out on the ocean, feel the real slight breeze…”

Upon its arrival, Multiverse will follow 2018’s Rolling Papers 2, a 25-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from Curren$y, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PARTNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and more. Since then, the Taylor Gang head honcho has kept the masses fed with a slew of EPs, mixtapes, compilations, and collaborative projects — the most recent being April’s Full Court Press alongside Girl Talk, Smoke DZA, and Big K.R.I.T.

Check out both “Big Daddy Wiz” and the full tracklisting for Multiverse below.

Multiverse tracklist: