Christmas must have came early this year for Jet Lifers across the nation — but hey, who’s complaining? Curren$y is probably the best at catering to his loyal fanbase and he does so at a very high level. It’s almost as if he sees fans yearn for more music on social media and he comes through like Santa Claus with gifts for everyone. The best thing about it is that everything is built/grown organically and he is a living legend in the game now, still working as if he’s back on the XXL Freshman Cover class from 2009. Today (June 24), Spitta spins the block to serve up more audio dope for the deluxe version of his Spring Clean 2 album produced by Fuse of 808 Mafia.

It’s almost impossible to be a fan of music in general and NOT enjoy Curren$y’s reign in the industry for last 12 years or so. The New Orleans legend is undoubtedly the most consistent rapper in the history of hip hop. Dropping off mixtape after mixtape once he split from Young Money, Spitta has single handedly controlled underground hip hop and he’s still not done. You can even argue that he’s the blueprint.Over the years, Curren$y has connected with countless producers to deliver some classic material. From producers like Harry Fraud to Alchemist, the amount of music to indulge in is endless. The chemistry between Spitta and Fuse is a beautiful thing for sure. When they join forces on wax, they kind of remind you of Shaq and Kobe in the early 2000’s the way they simultaneously kill shit on the court.

The deluxe version of Spring Clean 2 includes new features from Rick Ross, Lloyd Banks, J-Stone and more!