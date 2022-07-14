Last month, Snoop Dogg dropped off the compilation project Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022, complete with 15 songs and contributions from Tha Dogg Pound, Butch Cassidy, Raphael Saadiq, 84faces, J-Black, Minnie Merda, and more. Yesterday (July 13), the Long Beach legend dropped off a new visual from said project for “Touch Away,” which features frequent collaborator October London. Produced by Kanobby, Soopafly, and Dr. Bombay, the laid-back cut sees Snoop reflecting on his many accomplishments:

“I gotta be, I gotta be a better me, top dog, whole ‘nother pedigree, Snoop Dogg, ain’t none of y’all ahead of me, I’m all peace, no beef, so I’ma let it be, splitting a Backwood, sitting up under a tree, I’m thinking back, this is right where I wanted to be, DPGC, feet in the sand as I dance on your TV, yeah, I make this shit look organic, and this is from the most recognized on the planet, damn it, and you haters can’t stand it, but can’t do nothing ’cause that’s just how I planned it…”

Directed by Dah Dah, the accompanying clip for “Touch Away” brings us to Las Vegas, where Snoop Dogg touched the stage for this year’s Lover’s & Friends Festival. He can also be spotted delivering his lyrics during a downtime smoking session.

Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022 follows last February’s BODR (or Back On Death Row), an 18-song body of work that marked Snoop‘s new ownership of the label he once called home in the 90’s. That project boasted assists from the likes of The Game, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Nas, DaBaby, Nate Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Duval. Prior to that, he teamed up with Def Jam for the 25-song album The Algorithm in 2021. Press play on Snoop‘s “Touch Away” video below.