By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2022

Back in February, Russ unveiled a new single titled “HANDSOMER,” one of many singles that the Atlanta-based talent has been gifting fans on a near-weekly basis over the past year or so. A month later, he then released an upgraded version of “HANDSOMER” with some assistance from fellow rapper Ktlyn — a rising star from San Diego that won her placement on the song via Russ’ TikTok challenge. Not long after, the collaborators added some additional verses to the track to make for a final extended remix.

All-in-all, the track sees Russ rapping about his wealth raising his overall value with women:

The possibility of paper, got her tryin’ to tell me I should date her, she just tryin’ to play me, I just play it cool then I play her, baby hate the game, not the player, I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5, she said ‘I love your songs,’ I told her to list 5 … I know I’m fine, but the money makes me handsomer, walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her problems, but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though, you don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though…

Yesterday (May 25), Russ liberated a new video for “HANDSOMER (Remix)” that comes courtesy of Edgar Esteves and Logan Fields. The cinematic clip begins with a shot of Russ making a failed pass at actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish during his high-scale pool party. As it eventually turns out, she’s there to find Russ after being made aware of his wealth, which leads to humorous shenanigans throughout. At the end, Russ gives Haddish a “fake” number that leads to an exchange between her and Snoop Dogg. There’s also outtakes that make it worth watching “HANDSOMER (Remix)” until the very end.

Press play on Russ‘ latest with Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to Russ' new EP 'If Not Now, When?'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2022

Russ drops new "Handsomer" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.04.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Russ
Snoop Dogg
Tiffany Haddish

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to Russ' new EP 'If Not Now, When?'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2022

Russ drops new "Handsomer" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.04.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Maconomics

How to establish business credit | 'Maconomics'

In an all-new “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into the steps one must take if ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.23.2022
Interest

For Nike, the past, present and future are female

Nike’s formidable history makes it a championed sports brand and cultural centerpiece — especially where ...
By T'Keyah Hayes
  /  05.19.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Honoring Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole as our revolutionary of the week

Pinky Cole is the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.20.2022
View More