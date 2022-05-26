Back in February, Russ unveiled a new single titled “HANDSOMER,” one of many singles that the Atlanta-based talent has been gifting fans on a near-weekly basis over the past year or so. A month later, he then released an upgraded version of “HANDSOMER” with some assistance from fellow rapper Ktlyn — a rising star from San Diego that won her placement on the song via Russ’ TikTok challenge. Not long after, the collaborators added some additional verses to the track to make for a final extended remix.

All-in-all, the track sees Russ rapping about his wealth raising his overall value with women:

“The possibility of paper, got her tryin’ to tell me I should date her, she just tryin’ to play me, I just play it cool then I play her, baby hate the game, not the player, I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5, she said ‘I love your songs,’ I told her to list 5 … I know I’m fine, but the money makes me handsomer, walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her problems, but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though, you don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though…”

Yesterday (May 25), Russ liberated a new video for “HANDSOMER (Remix)” that comes courtesy of Edgar Esteves and Logan Fields. The cinematic clip begins with a shot of Russ making a failed pass at actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish during his high-scale pool party. As it eventually turns out, she’s there to find Russ after being made aware of his wealth, which leads to humorous shenanigans throughout. At the end, Russ gives Haddish a “fake” number that leads to an exchange between her and Snoop Dogg. There’s also outtakes that make it worth watching “HANDSOMER (Remix)” until the very end.

Press play on Russ‘ latest with Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg below.