If you wanted to see BIA live in concert in the near future, today has been filled with good news. Earlier today (Apr. 12), Revolve Festival announced its official line up and confirmed they are bringing artists like BIA, Latto and Jack Harlow along for the ride. Shortly afterwards, the exciting news arrived that BIA will officially be joining Russ for a few select dates on his “The Journey Is Everything” tour, which kicks off at the end of this month on Apr. 2 in Seattle.

Russ and BIA have previously collaborated back in 2020 on “Best On Earth,” which has since gone on to receive a 2x Platinum certification in the United States.

Just last week, BIA presented her brand new single “London.” The freshly released track gifts hip hop fans everywhere with a new guest verse from rap veteran J. Cole. “London” marked her official follow-up to her well-received EP For Certain and arrives paired with a music video. On the track, BIA opens it up with her braggadocious flow by gliding over some production courtesy of Jon Glass and AzizTheShake.

A few months ago, BIA reinvigorated her acclaimed debut EP with six brand new songs as she unleashed the deluxe version of For Certain. That project spanned 14 tracks and boasted features from names like Lil Jon, Lil Durk, Doe Boy, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, and Sevyn Steeter. Her successful hit “Whole Lotta Money” took off like wildfire and has since received a remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

Be sure to check out the full list of cities, including her home city of Boston, that BIA will be performing in on “The Journey Is Everything” tour down below:

5.05: Los Angeles CA

5.14: Houston TX

5.15: Austin TX

5.25: New York NY

5.26: Boston MA

6.08: Charlotte NC

6.11: Miami FL