By Regina Cho
  /  04.08.2022

Today (Apr. 8), BIA presents her brand new single “London.” The freshly released track gifts hip hop fans everywhere with a new guest verse from rap veteran J. Cole. “London” marks her official follow-up to her well-received EP For Certain and arrives paired with a music video. On the track, BIA opens it up with her braggadocious flow by gliding over some production courtesy of Jon Glass and AzizTheShake:

I’m in London, I like go and shop at the mall, shop at the Prada, shop at the store shop in the tropics, stop at Dior (Ah, ah)/ Louis Vuitton cover my toes, throw on my trousers, look at my bricks/ These are my tennis, look at my shoes (Look at my shoes)/ Cream hot sauce in sandals, man’s outside in Crocs, in shambles (Damn)

Please quick talk, no ramble, soon as they send their bread, I cancel ooh (Ah, ah), I like to tango, twistin’ and tangle/ Testin’ the angles (Rrah)

A few months ago, BIA reinvigorated her acclaimed debut EP with six brand new songs as she unleashed the deluxe version of For CertainThat project spanned 14 tracks and boasted features from names like Lil Jon, Lil Durk, Doe Boy, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, and Sevyn Steeter. Her successful hit “Whole Lotta Money” took off like wildfire and has since received a remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

In terms of what J. Cole has been up to, the Fayetteville star and his Dreamville camp — Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — connect with DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. He also has been busy this past weekend crushing it with his crew at the second annual Dreamvillefest in Raleigh, North Carolina. last year saw him liberating his sixth studio LP The Off-Season, another chart-topper from the camp (and Cole‘s sixth).

Be sure to press play on “London” by BIA featuring J. Cole.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
BIA
J. Cole
Singles

