In a cryptic post earlier this week, BIA uploaded a photo of her silhouette in front of a London flag with the caption: “What’s tea.. yall miss me? I’m back! New Single w someone special soon… guess who.”

The news officially arrived that the guest feature on her brand new forthcoming single will be none other than hip hop veteran J. Cole. The duo’s latest collaboration track “London” makes landfall tonight and you can pre-save the song here.

A few months ago, BIA reinvigorated her acclaimed debut EP with six brand new songs as she unleashed the deluxe version of For Certain. That project spanned 14 tracks and boasted features from names like Lil Jon, Lil Durk, Doe Boy, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, and Sevyn Steeter. Her successful hit “Whole Lotta Money” took off like wildfire and has since received a remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

Aside from dropping music, BIA was also lighting up venues across the country as direct support on Don Toliver’s “Life Of A Don Tour.” She also made headlines when she performed as one of Rihanna’s few special guests at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. In addition to that performance, she also took the stage at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and gathered two nominations in the categories of “Best Collaboration” and “Song of the Year.”

In terms of what J. Cole has been up to, the Fayetteville star and his Dreamville camp — Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — connect with DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. He also has been busy this past weekend crushing it with his crew at the second annual Dreamvillefest in Raleigh, North Carolina. last year saw him liberating his sixth studio LP The Off-Season, another chart-topper from the camp (and Cole‘s sixth).

Be sure to keep a look out for “London” by BIA featuring J. Cole officially dropping tonight.