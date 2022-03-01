Last month, he got straight back to his consistent weekly drops, with his latest few offerings being cuts like “Handsomer” and “Remember.” He kept the consistency going over this past weekend with his brand new track titled “What Are Y’all.” On the song, Russ slides over a self-produced beat:

Used to think my take off time was a delayed departure, trust the journey, if you rush it you gon’ make it harder/ You can lose your place when you try to flip the pages farther, seven-hundred-thousand for an hour, that’s the latest offer/ I put the work in had to earn my credentials

I wrote the book on independence, I’m on my third presidential, it’s essential I shut up, it’s what ya’ll think right?/ But standing down never rеally sit right, big fight coming up, me versus myself/

Be sure to press play on “What Are Y’all” by Russ down below.