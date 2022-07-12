Netflix shared the trailer for their upcoming thriller, Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg, on Monday (July 11). “Vampire hunting is a business — cutting necks and cashing checks,” Snoop’s character says in the teaser below.

Foxx portrays a blue-collar dad named Reid, a vampire hunter disguised as the owner of a pool-cleaning business. He embarked on a mission to scrape up $10,000 in one week to prevent his child’s mother from taking his 10-year-old daughter across the country to Florida. Day Shift marks J.J. Perry’s directorial debut and stars Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and more.

“Tha Dogg gone Vampire Huntin,” the rapper tweeted, announcing his latest role. “#DayShift out on @netflix August 12.” Watch the trailer for Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg below:

Foxx will star in another Netflix action flick, Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz. The actress stepped away from acting in 2014 following the Annie remake to focus on her personal life. Since then, she married Benji, launched her wine brand, Avaline, co-authored The Longevity Book, and welcomed her first child via surrogate in 2019. In a Sirius XM interview last year, she said motherhood is her top priority. “To have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her —I just couldn’t.” But she was open to adding another task to her plate when Foxx reportedly pursued her to be his co-star. “When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it,” PEOPLE reports.

On the other hand, Snoop’s resume continues to grow. He tapped into his DJ Snoopadelic alter ego and provided the sounds for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in June. Four months after sharing a stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl halftime performance.