Back in February, Big K.R.I.T. released his fifth studio LP Digital Roses Don’t Die, which contained 17 tracks and a single feature from Rolynné. The album was led by the singles “So Cool” and “Southside Of The Moon.”

Yesterday (June 1), K.R.I.T. unveiled a new visual from Digital Roses Don’t Die for “Rhode Clean,” a self-produced offering that brings the feeling of riding around in your favorite set of wheels to life:

“If I was a rim I’d probably hug on the curb, and scrape the ground when I swang, dodgin’ potholes when I swerve, wrapped in some Vogues and it’s true, not a pebble in my groove, in a beef with the bumper ’cause it scrub when I move, elevated, modulated with adapter, now the ride is smoother, stop and take a picture, that’s a shine, you should capture with a flick, a flame, if I was the trunk, it’d bang, I be throwed in the game, mane, have you ever rode clean?”

Directed by Thang Ho and Tre Native, the accompanying clip takes on an old school nightclub feel, and begins with a comedian (played by Skyla Jenkins) speaking on “riding clean” before introducing K.R.I.T. to the stage as a performing act. K.R.I.T. can also be seen kicking it backstage with his band and running from a crowd of fans outside while a beautiful classic car sits in view.

A couple of months after the release of Digital Roses Don’t Die, Big K.R.I.T. connected with Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk for the supergroup project Full Court Press. That well-received effort also boasted an assist from Curren$y on the closing cut “Everyday.” Currently, K.R.I.T. is also finishing out the final dates of his “Digital Roses” tour.

Press play on Big K.R.I.T.‘s “Rhode Clean” video below.