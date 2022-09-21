Back in July, Wiz Khalifa unveiled his seventh solo LP Multiverse, a 17-song offering with additional features from Girl Talk and THEY. Yesterday (Sept. 20), the Taylor Gang head honcho dropped off a new visual from the aforementioned project for “Big Daddy Wiz,” a groovy number that samples Positive K’s hit single “I Got a Man.” As the title suggests, “Big Daddy Wiz” contains some of Wiz’s most boastful bars to date:

“Lil’ n**ga, you ain’t built like me, I don’t call her at all but she still like me, making a movie, they don’t film like me, they don’t start from the bottom, tried to build like me, you’ve gotta remember, he don’t feel like me, he don’t roll you one up and let you chill like me, wear Gucci loafers, I don’t feel Nikes, you shouldn’t f**k with him ‘less them hundreds peel like these, like these, likе these, rims movin’ like skatеs, say they feel like skis, like these, like these, take you out on the ocean, feel the real slight breeze…”

Directed by Rook and Wiz Khalifa himself, the accompanying clip for “Big Daddy Wiz” shows the Pittsburgh star enjoying a smoke and walking through his residence in the midst of a party. He can also be seen kicking back and enjoying a movie with his son Sebastian.

Multiverse arrived mere months after to the supergroup album Full Court Press, which consisted of Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. Full Court Press contained 10 infectious cuts and a couple of assists from Nile Rodgers and Curren$y. 2022 also saw Wiz connecting with longtime collaborator Juicy J for the joint LP Stoner’s Night, complete with contributions from Elle Varner and BIG30. Press play on Wiz Khalifa’s “Big Daddy Wiz” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Multiverse in full here.