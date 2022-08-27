By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.27.2022

Concertgoers were in for far more excitement than they anticipated during a Wiz Khalifa performance Friday (Aug. 26) night. The rapper was in Indianapolis for the “Vinyl Verse Tour,” which he is co-headlining with fellow rapper Logic.

The show started about a quarter before 10 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. But, within 45 minutes of Khalifa hitting the stage, chaos erupted inside the amphitheater as fans yelled that there was a shooter amongst them. As a result of the hysteria caused by the claims, droves of fans began fleeing their seats as they headed to various exits.

The Indianapolis Star reports, Khalifa and his band immediately exited the stage. Online, some fans who attended the show corroborated claims of there being an armed person in the lawn section. However, authorities who spoke with the publication said no weapon was recovered from the scene, and any individuals involved in the disturbance were not located. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three people suffered minor injuries while evacuating Ruoff. In a statement, Live Nation, the company responsible for promoting the concert, thanked “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

The Multiverse rapper has not issued a statement about cutting his set short or the chaotic incident. Khalifa’s next performance is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Columbus, Ohio. Last month, reports of an armed man being inside a comedy club forced comedian Craig Robinson to cancel his show just moments before he was set to take the stage. Robinson and fans were able to seek refuge at a nearby concert.

As previously reported by REVOLT, authorities managed to locate the armed man. They also confirmed that the suspect fired multiple shots inside of The Comedy Zone, but he did not injure anyone. Check out some of the ways fans reacted to the incident during Khalifa’s performance below.

Wiz Khalifa

