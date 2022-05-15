Three people were injured at the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas Saturday (May 14) after reports of a shooting.

According to FOX 5 Las Vegas, Metropolitan Police responded to the event at 810 Circus Circus Drive just after 10 p.m.

Police tweeted that the reports of gunfire heard near the festival were deemed “unfounded.”

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

However, the false account caused a “large group” of attendees to frantically leave the venue, police said. Officials said that three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The concert, which included performances by Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Lauryn Hill, and more, stopped briefly after the chaotic moment but eventually resumed.

Attendees said that festival organizers put a message on screens at the festival that mentioned there was a security incident, being investigated and to remain in place.

They released a statement via Twitter after the incident. “Performances have resumed. Las Vegas Metro PD investigated reports of a security incident and determined there was a false alarm.

The festival has been given clearance to continue. We’d like to thank the local authorities for their quick response.”

Idk what caused the fucking stampede at Lovers & Friends fest… but I got caught in it, had multiple people fall on top of me, some random person helped me up, had to get attended to at the medic tent, couldn’t find my friends for 30 mins outside… and yet the show continued?! — J I N (@jinellle) May 15, 2022

Online, several festival-goers took to social media to describe the frightening experience. “Idk what caused the fucking stampede at Lovers & Friends fest… but I got caught in it, had multiple people fall on top of me, some random person helped me up, had to get attended to at the medic tent, couldn’t find my friends for 30 mins outside… and yet the show continued?!,” one attendee tweeted.

Another person tweeted: “Lovers and friends fest shooting was a false alarm but man was that scary AF. starting running w the crowd to avoid being trampled!!”

Lovers and friends fest shooting was a false alarm but man was that scary AF. starting running w the crowd to avoid being trampled!! — mc ✨ (@martha_love) May 15, 2022

One woman tweeted that she was “traumatized from lovers and friends fest.”

“My bf literally saved me from being trampled by the stampede of screaming people. And they still continued performances after that shit? Ain’t no fucking way,” one attendee wrote.

Day 2 of the Lovers & Friends festival is slated to start around noon Sunday. Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Trina, and more are expected to hit the stage.