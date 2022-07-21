A scary incident caused comedian Craig Robinson to cancel a show just before he was scheduled to go on stage, NBC News reports.

A man was arrested and taken into custody after he opened fire at a Charlotte comedy club on Saturday night (July 16). According to authorities, no one was injured during the incident, which took place at The Comedy Zone.

Robinson, known for his role in the hit television show, “The Office,” confirmed that he was in the green room of the club when the shooting took place.

“I’m performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” said the Hot Tub Time Machine actor in a video posted to Instagram.

He was transported to a venue next door where the band “Big Time Rush” was playing. They can be heard playing in the background of Robinson’s video.

“Again, there’s an active shooter at the club I was at,” said the Pineapple Express actor. He added with a laugh, “Big Time Rush to the rescue.”

The occurrence comes after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a performance at The Hollywood Bowl in early May.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a rep for Chappelle said that the comedian would not allow the event to “overshadow” his historic runs at the Los Angeles edifice.

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” said Carla Sims at the time.

It was important for Robinson to keep his fans updated with what was going on after the alarming series of events took place.

“I’m cool. I’m safe. It was just wild,” he continued. “I was in the green room and they were like, ‘Everybody get out.’ It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”