Dozens of gunshots sent children and officials ducking for cover during a Dixie Youth league baseball game at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston Monday night (April 25).

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the incident had nothing to do with the game. Witnesses said that the gunfire erupted shortly after a large group of teenagers got into a fistfight in the area. Following the physical altercation, the teens then decided to open fire on each other but fled the scene before officers could have arrived.

BREAKING: Dozens of gunshots send children scrambling for cover during little league baseball game in N. Charleston More: https://t.co/wAoLc8HbSW Credit: Blake Ferguson#chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/vvzfQ4oe2I — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) April 26, 2022

“Witnesses indicated that multiple vehicles pulled into the parking lot, where a physical altercation took place, followed by dozens of gunshots,” North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs said. “Several youth baseball games were underway when this incident occurred. This incident tonight had nothing to do with the Park, youth athletes, parents or coaches.”

Three cars were hit by bullets during the incident, but thankfully no one was injured.

Police claim to be actively investigating the shooting “to the fullest extent of the law and will do everything in their power to locate and arrest the individuals involved in this heinous and reckless act.”

“We will leave no stone unturned in bringing these suspects to justice,” Jacobs added.

According to ABC News 4, one of the team’s coaches said that they’ve already petitioned for North Charleston to not be allowed to host recreational games at the park due to all the violence in the area.

A 16 and 19-year-old were fatally shot this past Sunday morning (April 24). There have been 11 homicides in the city this year, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Members of the North Charleston Police Department and others have been holding peace marches as a result to reduce the violence that takes place in the city. Their most recent march took place last week.